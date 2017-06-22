Bulls react to Dwyane Wade ‘buyout’ comment in wake of Butler trade

Dwyane Wade’s professionalism is about to be tested.

The 35-year-old veteran spent the early part of the week letting the Bulls know that he would opt in on his $23.8 million player option for the 2017-18 season, and then spent Thursday night in Paris finding out that Robin had just lost his Batman.

Wade was with Jimmy Butler vacationing overseas when news broke that the Bulls traded Butler and the No. 16 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for guards Kris Dunn, and Zach LaVine, as well as the No. 7 pick, which became Arizona stretch-four Lauri Markkanen.

No big deal, right?

Not necessarily.

A source close to Wade insisted that if Butler was moved “DWade was asking for a buyout.’’

Asking and receiving are two very different things, however, as Wade is about to find out.

A member of the Bulls front office was asked about that comment after the Butler deal was announced, and said, “We truly believe that Dwyane will handle the situation professionally.’’

They better hope that’s the case because the last thing Year 1 of this rebuild needs come late September is an unhappy veteran bringing the young players in a bad direction.

Wade said in May – his last meeting with the media – that he had to remain open-minded to different scenarios, including the start of a rebuild.

He was even asked if he would be accepting of a scenario in which he would come off the bench in a sixth-man role.

“I’m an open-minded person,’’ Wade said. “I’m always open to a lot of things. That’s never been presented to me. I’ve never had that, but I will never be a person that says, ‘Oh, never.’ I’m always open. If it’s the right situation, you know what, you do what’s best for the team and yourself. I’m an open-minded individual.’’

It could be asked of him if LaVine and his torn left anterior cruciate ligament continue to move in the positive rehab direction it has so far, with the Bulls possibly looking to get LaVine and Dunn as much playing time together as possible.

Plus, if Wade truly wants out, the Bulls could always try and move him at the February trade deadline, letting him join a contender.

That’s confidence

Markkanen was asked about his 42 percent three-point shooting in college and how it will translate to a longer NBA distance, and responded, “I’ve been working on my shot and shooting NBA threes, and it’s no different for me. I can make that shot I would say even better than the college three. It’s not a problem for me.’’

A look ahead

With Butler out of the picture and some serious uncertainty now surrounding Rajon Rondo’s future with the Bulls, as well as Nikola Mirotic’s, the opening night lineup could look like this: Dunn, Wade, Denzel Valentine, Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez.