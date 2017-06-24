Bulls rebuild is headed for a fail unless Gar/Pax can look in a mirror

Hopefully, at some point very soon this Bulls front office is going to look in the mirror and ask itself a simple question: Why do so many of “our guys,’’ players and coaches that we took a chance on and paid well, walk out of that door for the last time with so much distrust and disdain?

And not just the natural unhappiness of being fired or being traded. That’s the business of sports, and in most cases it’s understood by both sides.

We’re talking flat-out bad blood towards either general manager Gar Forman or VP of basketball operations John Paxson, and in some cases both.

Luol Deng, Joakim Noah, Tom Thibodeau, Vinny Del Negro, Ron Adams … the list goes on.

The real problem, however?

Far too often, not only does this Bulls front office break up with people, but they have a nasty habit of tossing all the ex’s dirty laundry on the front lawn for everyone to see.

Expect the same for Jimmy Butler.

Both sides said the right things in the wake of his Thursday night trade to Minnesota, but stay tuned.

Butler was already on high alert two years ago, after an offseason story leaked that he was turning into a “diva.’’ It was a short list of usual suspects as far as Butler was concerned of where that story came from.

Even after Thibodeau was fired, the narrative from the second floor offices at the Advocate Center centered on several players turning on Thibodeau in exit meetings.

Whispers of Butler’s name came out.

The three-time All-Star adamantly reiterated on Friday that was never the case.

“I mean I feel like I’ve talked so much about how I love Thibs and respect what he does, going back to my rookie year,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times. “I mean he’s done so much for me.’’

The player that was involved in that so-called revolt? Noah, who sources indicated has since apologized to Thibodeau, especially after getting a look of what the Bulls front office was really about in his final year as a Bull.

This front office seemingly can’t help itself.

So what can be expected to “leak’’ out the next few weeks and months? False stories of how Butler was a distraction, his so-called bullying of coach Fred Hoiberg, his inability to let the young players develop.

Controlling the Narrative 101. A practice Gar/Pax focus too much energy on.

Meanwhile, they will do their best to try and erase the truth.

Forget that it was Butler who would openly take the young players with him for offseason workouts. Gloss over the fact that it wasn’t Butler who tossed a towel in an assistant coach’s face. And as far as Gar/Pax finally landing a big-name free agent in Dwyane Wade? Wade has publicly stated that he doesn’t join the Bulls if it wasn’t for Butler’s phone call.

Gar/Pax need to change their ways, and change them now.

The steps of an NBA rebuild aren’t pleasant. First a rebuilding team sends out talent, then they hopefully fall into a top 3 pick, then they start taking on bad contracts for more picks, but at some point in the process if they want it to be successful they have to sit down with a talented free agent, look him in the eyes, and put their own reputations on the table.

“Well, I know this, that when we get people in our building and they get to know us, then they judge themselves,’’ Paxson said Thursday, defending his office. “That’s to me, the bottom line. So no I’m not worried.’’

Well then, enjoy that rebuild.