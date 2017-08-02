Bulls remain short-handed, as Butler and Wade both miss Wednesday

OAKLAND – On Wednesday morning, the Bulls found out they would be playing the high-powered Warriors left-handed, as the right heel contusion of Jimmy Butler sidelined him for a third straight game.

By Wednesday evening, even the left hand wasn’t in play.

Because of a respiratory virus, the Bulls were also without the services of Dwyane Wade. It was just the second game this season in which both Wade and Butler were out.

“We had Dwyane stay back at the hotel and get some rest,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He was weak from the virus that he has. Hopefully he gets better as time goes on here and we’ll make a determination on if he can play against Phoenix [on Friday].’’

As for Butler, he’s been dealing with pain in his right heel since the Oklahoma City win at the start of this current six-game road trip, and while it wasn’t getting worse, it wasn’t exactly improving enough for Butler to play, either.

“I want to go out there and be able to help,’’ Butler said. “I don’t want to be able to go out there and play like 10 minutes and be like, ‘I can’t move.’ I want to go out there and be the player I can be on both ends of the floor.

“My coaches, my teammates understand that. When I go out there I want to play. There ain’t gonna be no restrictions. Go out there and play however many minutes, whatever I’m asked to do on the basketball court.’’

As far as Butler returning by Friday, he was hopeful, but not making promises.

“Man, I’m hopeful for every day,’’ Butler said. “Whatever it takes. I just want to play. But yeah, I’m hopeful that day by day, hour after hour, I’ll return to the basketball court.’’

Open forum

Steve Kerr is used to his players speaking their minds on both basketball and social issues, so he didn’t blink on what star Stephen Curry said Wednesday.

It was on Tuesday that Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said of President Trump, “To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country.’’

Curry, who is the face of Under Armour, told the Mercury News that he agreed with Plank if “the ET from asset’’ was removed.

“The players are grown men,’’ Kerr said of Curry’s comments. “They have a microphone in front of them every day. They’re welcome to say whatever they want. I’m proud that they’ve done an amazing job representing themselves and our team. And this is a time when people are speaking out. This is a time where activism is coming back into the forefront. It’s an open forum, so the players can say whatever they want.’’

Shock and awe

Like most of the basketball universe, Hoiberg said he would be shocked if the Golden State Warriors aren’t representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals come June.

“It’s just such a high-powered attack,’’ Hoiberg said. “And they’re very good defensively. When they got [Kevin] Durant in the offseason, obviously they became the favorites to win the championship. They’re so unselfish.’’