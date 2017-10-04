Bulls’ Rondo remains sidelined with “significant injury”

Rajon Rondo looks on from the bench in street clothes last week in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Rajon Rondo remains out the Bulls lineup with what coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday night is a “significant injury”.

The veteran point guard sprained his right wrist last week against the New York Knicks and will missed his third straight game Monday against the Orlando Magic. Whether Rondo will be ready to play in Wednesday’s season finale against the Brooklyn Nets remained undetermined. After Hoiberg referred to the injury as significant, a Bulls spokesperson said the sprain was not worse than originally believed.

Rondo was not available for comment before Monday’s game.

“If there’s any way Rajon could be out there, he would,” Hoiberg said Monday night. “He wants to be out there as bad as anybody, especially with the way he was playing. He is as responsible as anybody for the recent success we had when he was out there on the floor.”

Jerian Grant will start for Rondo against the Magic as the Bulls look to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot. For the Bulls to clinch Monday, they would need to beat Orlando and the Miami Heat need to lose against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rondo visited a hand specialist on Monday and did not participate in the Bulls’ shootaround. Rondo went through some shooting drills on Sunday. Hoiberg said Monday morning that Rondo still had swelling in his wrist. Rondo is scheduled to work out again Monday night and Hoiberg said the Bulls will re-evaluate the injury on Tuesday.

“A lot of it will depend on how he tolerates the pain,” Hoiberg said. “It’s an injury that is obviously very significant…he’s still got a lot of swelling in that wrist and he’s just not ready yet.”

Rondo said last week he planned to return before the Bulls were done playing although he didn’t specify whether he was referring to the regular season or playoffs.

The Bulls second unit is not the same without Rondo, who is averaging 6.7 assists over 68 games this season. Hoiberg said the Bulls had established a pace with Rondo that was in line with the style Hoiberg prefers to play.

But without Rondo in the rotation, the Bulls have struggled with both pace and spacing, which has led to bad possessions.

“We have to try to get back to that as much as we can with Rajon out of the lineup,” Hoiberg said Monday morning. “…We have to keep our spacing and trust and make a play when it’s there to get a good shot on the board every time.”

