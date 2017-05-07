Bulls sign first-round pick Lauri Markkanen as Las Vegas approaches

The Bulls will begin to find out what they have in first-round pick [seventh overall] Lauri Markkanen this weekend in Las Vegas, as they start the defense of their Summer League title.

On Wednesday, however, they continued taking care of the 7-footer’s paper work, announcing that Markkanen signed his rookie contract.

As usual policy for the Bulls, terms of the deal were not released.

“I know there’s work to do, like always,’’ Markkanen said of the workload he has in front of him, especially getting ready for playing NBA defense. “I’m the type of person who’s going to be in the gym, and I’m going to work on that. I know I’m going to get better when I put the work in. I’m pretty confident that it’s going to happen.’’

The Bulls sure hope so, considering Markkanen is the first drafted building block in this latest rebuild that general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson have chosen to take on.

Markkanen was actually drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was acquired by the Bulls for Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick, along with guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine.

In his one season at Arizona, the stretch-four averaged 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, as well as shooting .423 from three-point range.

A native of Finland, Markkanen was named Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press, Sporting News and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as well as All-Pac-12 last season.

His 576 points were the most by a freshman in school history, and over the last 25 years, Markkanen and Kevin Durant are the only players to record 69 3-pointers and 266 rebounds in their freshman year.

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau told the Sun-Times last week that if they wouldn’t have made the deal for Butler, the Timberwolves would have kept Markkanen with that seventh pick. That’s how highly they also thought of him.

As far as how the Bulls will use him out in Las Vegas, the hope is that Markkanen can play both the four and even the five when they want to go with a smaller lineup for matchup problems.

Markkanen said that he was ready and able to play both.

“I’m really comfortable doing both things,’’ he said. “I’ve played all five positions during my whole life. I started as a guard and last season played as a five. So I’m really comfortable doing both, defensively and offensively.’’