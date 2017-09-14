Bulls sign free-agent center Diamond Stone

Diamond Stone, of the Los Angeles Clippers, blocks out the Nets' Anthony Bennett on Nov. 14, 2016 in Los Angeles. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Bulls have signed center Diamond Stone, the team announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-11 Stone was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 40th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but then was traded on draft night to the L.A. Clippers.

Last season, he averaged 1.4 points in 3.4 minutes in seven games for the Clippers before being assigned to the NBA G League. The 2015 McDonalds All-American played one season in college at Maryland in 2015-16, where he averaged 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting .568 from the field.

Stone, a Milwaukee native, was named AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year and earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.