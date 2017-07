Bulls sign guard Justin Holiday for second turn with team

The Bulls agreed to terms with free-agent guard Justin Holiday on a two-year, $9 million contract.

Holiday, 28, played in 27 games for the Bulls after they acquired him in a trade with the Hawks for Kirk Hinrich during the 2015-16 season and averaged 6.5 points on 41 percent shooting.

Holiday, whose brother Jrue plays for the Pelicans, played in all 82 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 7.7 points on 43 percent shooting.