Bulls still feel Cameron Payne is the ‘point guard of the future’

In describing Cameron Payne recently, coach Fred Hoiberg used the term “raw.’’

That’s one way to look at the newly-acquired Bulls point guard.

While Payne was sidelined on Wednesday with a sore right foot, since being acquired in the trade deadline deal with Oklahoma City, Payne has been more suspect than prospect.

If he is indeed the “point guard of the future’’ as the front office described him when they made the deal, well, there’s a lot of work to do as far as his development.

In his previous seven games before his surgically-repaired right foot acted up heading into the Memphis game, Payne was averaging 15.6 minutes, six points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 turnovers per game, while shooting 28 percent from the three-point line, and not very bashful in continuing to launch from out there.

“I think I’ve played alright,’’ Payne said, when asked to assess how he’s done since the deal. “It’s been hard trying to get adjusted, but I’ve been playing alright, on and off. I’ve had a lot of turnovers, which I’ve got to clean up. But I feel like it’s just getting used to playing with the guys I’m playing with. I’ll definitely play better.’’

As far as his shoot first, ask questions later mentality, don’t expect the second-year player to tone that down anytime soon, either.

“I’m just trying to float the offense,’’ Payne said. “It’s not just about putting up shots for me, but I’m gonna take an open shot if it’s there. I’m not gonna pass up an open shot at all, because I feel like that would hurt the offense. If it’s an extra pass or a shot, you’ve got to take it. Fortunately, a lot of those shots come to me when I’m wide open so I’ve got to take them to help the offense.’’

Making them would be a much bigger help.

Not that Payne came from the Thunder as a big threat from outside, shooting 32 percent from three as a rookie last season.

What remains to be seen with him is how much playing time Hoiberg will continue to give him as the playoff race heats up over the next three-plus weeks.

Payne didn’t feel the foot injury was major, despite a screw still being in there from the two surgeries he’s had on it, but will Payne’s development clash with the Bulls being in must-win games the remainder of the season?

Also, will the front office pressure Hoiberg to keep playing Payne so that they can somehow feel like they won the trade with Oklahoma City?

The second-year coach remained mum on that, once again falling back on “it depends on the flow of the game.’’

What he would say about Payne is that he’s a work in progress, with the coaching staff feeding him film on an almost daily basis so he can get a grasp of his new surroundings.

“He’s a confident kid,’’ Hoiberg said. “You can tell the way he practices, the way he plays, he’s got a nice swagger to him.’’

Decisions, decisions

The Bulls own the $13.4 million option on Rajon Rondo next season, and can buy him out for $3 million if they want to move on from the veteran.

Rondo said he has not spoken to management about their intentions, but that will be a conversation for a later day.

“I’ll visit that in the offseason,’’ Rondo said. “I’m just focused on trying to make the playoffs and do what I can for this team to help us win each game.’’