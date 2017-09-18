Bulls to launch behind-the-scenes series on Facebook Watch

The Bulls marketing department is working hard to try to maintain the team’s fanbase during its rebuild.

The Bulls announced Monday that they will launch a season-long series called “Run With Us.” The series, which will air on Facebook Watch every two weeks starting with training camp, will give fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the Bulls as they train, practice and play together this upcoming season.

There will be seven chapters posted on the Bulls’ Facebook and Twitter profiles over the next five days. These chapters will make up the first “Run With Us” episode, which will debut on Sept. 23 on Facebook Watch. The first episode will show the team’s progress from Draft Night to Summer League. There’s also a glimpse into some of the player’s off-season workouts on a local high school football field.

Fans will be introduced to new Bulls players, including Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, who the Bulls acquired through their blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lauri Markkanen will also make an appearance and fans will be able to virtually follow him through the city as he and the other new members find out what Chicago has to offer.