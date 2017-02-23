Bulls trade Gibson, McDermott to Thunder; Butler stays put

The Bulls closed the door on trading Jimmy Butler as the Thursday afternoon trade deadline expired, but that didn’t stop the team from changing up the roster.

In what was once again a bit of a head-scratcher, the Bulls gave up their best outside shooter in Doug McDermott, plus starting power forward Taj Gibson to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The deal, which still requires league approval, reportedly calls for the Bulls to get Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow in return. The Bulls are also expected to send a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder once the deal is final.

Minutes after the trade news broke, #FireGarPax was the top trending item on Twitter in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 05: Corey Brewer #33 of the Houston Rockets tries to get off a shot between Taj Gibson #22 and Doug McDermott #3 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 5, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

