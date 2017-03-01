Bulls’ Wade a game-time decision at Cleveland; Valentine out

Jimmy Butler didn’t do a lot in practice on Tuesday.

“He’s tired,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said with a smile, recalling the 52 points Butler put up the previous night in their 118-111 win against Charlotte.

As good as Butler is, the Bulls know they can’t lean on him that hard every game.

That could put some pressure on the rest of the roster, because Dwyane Wade, who missed the Hornets game due to swelling in his left knee, will be a game-time decision when the Bulls play at Cleveland Wednesday night.

Denzel Valentine, who sprained his left ankle on Monday after draining three three-pointers, will not make the trip.

“We had a couple guys who didn’t do much, including Dwyane,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s feeling better. His swelling is down. We’ll make a determination on him tomorrow. It will probably be all the way up until gametime. Denzel will not make the trip. He has pretty significant swelling in that ankle, which obviously is too bad, based on how he played and the spark he gave our team.’’

The Bulls coach was not overly concerned about Wade’s situation.

“He gets [swelling] every year, he said, especially the last couple years,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s a matter of maintaining his treatments and being diligent with it, which he’ll do. He’s done a great job of keeping his body in shape. At this stage of his career, he knows his body as well as anybody. In his mind, it’s not anything that will be around long-term.’’

The status of Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving also is in doubt. Iriving has missed the last two games after injuring his right hamstring in a collision with LeBron James.

In other words, it’s not clear who will be available when the Bulls go after their second win against the Cavs, whom they defeated 111-105 in Chicago on Dec. 2.

Even if both Wade and Valentne are unavailable, Hoiberg would not commit to using former starter Rajon Rondo, who has not played in the last two games after falling out of favor.

“We’ll see how everything plays out,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll cross that bridge when and if that happens.’’

With their depleted roster, the Bulls take comfort in knowing that Butler is capable of becoming an offensive force.

“It was really an effortless 52 for him,’’ Hoiberg said. “His rhythm, his tempo, was so good. His decision-making was so good. He didn’t force the issue. He just rose up with confidence all night long. He didn’t take a contested shot all night. [And with] the 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals. he did everything for us, and did it with great pace.’’

As it turns out, Butler didn’t know he was on the verge of scoring 50. In the final minute, Michael-Carter Williams jokingly went to the free-throw line to shoot a technical.

“I was like, ‘Jim, I’ve got this one. You’re good,’ ’’ Carter-Williams said. “I was just messing with him. And he was like, ‘All right, go ahead,’ like if you want to get going a little bit. But I was like, ‘No, you have 49 points. Obviously, I want you to get 50.’ I was like, ‘Come on, bro, you’ve got 49.’ ’’

That said, while the Bulls would rather not lean that hard on Butler, he’s shown that kind of ability.

“A player like Jimmy can have big nights like that, and last night we definitely needed it,’’ Carter-Williams said. “Maybe to answer your question, some nights we’re going to need Jimmy to score big and he can do that. So that’s what we expect out of him sometimes. It’s a lot, but the player he is, the all-star that he is in this league, I think he can handle that. Of course we’re going to have to help him out. He can’t come out and score 50 every night, so we definitely have to pick up some of the slack on the offensive end.’’

