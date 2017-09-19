Business as usual for Bulls even with the addition of Doug Collins

General manager Gar Forman isn’t going anywhere.

And just like that your wishful thinking has died a quick death in paragraph one.

“Gar’s claws are in everything,’’ a Bulls source told the Sun-Times in a phone conversation. “Coaches, scouting, staff … You can’t say anything in that building without it getting back to [Forman].

“Nothing changes with [the front office].’’

Broadcaster Doug Collins talks before the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals, Thursday, May 29, 2008 in Los Angeles. Collins, who guided the Chicago Bulls and a young Michael Jordan from 1986-89 but couldn't get them past Detroit Pistons in the playoffs, has talked with the team about returning as coach. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) ORG XMIT: CAKJ101

Not exactly true.

There’s at least a new name for disgruntled Bulls fans to someday add to the “Fire Gar/Pax’’ billboard, as the organization named former coach and NBA lifer Doug Collins to the front office, giving him the title of senior advisor of basketball operations.

According to VP of basketball operations John Paxson, Collins will report directly to him, working as a third set of eyes, as the organization starts their latest rebuild. A “mentor,’’ as Collins, 66, liked to insist.

On the outside, it could look to some that Collins has been brought in to eventually neuter Forman or be in waiting for Fred Hoiberg’s coach’s seat, but the Bulls put that to rest quickly, and it wasn’t just front office speak, either.

“He doesn’t want to coach, he doesn’t want to make [front office] decisions,’’ Paxson said of Collins.

Collins, who has been working for ESPN as an analyst the last four years, as well as keeping a close eye on the Northwestern basketball program with his son, Chris, coaching there, reiterated that he’s not there for anything else but more ideas.

He made that very clear to both Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf before accepting the position.

“Under no circumstances am I going to coach here, and so that should not even be a question,’’ Collins said. “And I’m sure there are still going to be people that say, ‘Yeah Coach, how many times did this guy retire and come back, and all that kind of stuff?’ I get that, but I’m not going to coach.’’

Which also means Forman’s infiltration is alive and well.

Proof?

Staff has had phones and laptops confiscated a handful of times over the last four years to check for criticism and media leaks, according to multiple sources. There have been several players that have told the newspaper that they could no longer trust members of the coaching staff because of information that was carried back to Forman.

Even outside media isn’t safe.

Forman was so angry with a Jeff Van Gundy on-air criticism during the 2014-15 season that he confronted the ESPN broadcaster in a bathroom at halftime of a game, “while [then assistant GM] Randy Brown guarded the door,’’ one witness said.

The Sun-Times reported back in the 2015 season that Paxson was well aware of Forman using scouting trips to let it be known to anyone that would listen that missteps by the front office were on Paxson, and yet still brought no fire to Forman’s feet.

“What’s disappointing is John knows what [Forman] is up to, says how he’s going to put a stop to it, and then goes on hiatus for a month, and nothing,’’ the source said.

So the idea that Collins is somehow the cleaner in all of this? Not happening.

There remains only two ways Forman is out of a job.

They both share the last name of Reinsdorf.