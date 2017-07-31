Busy White Sox quiet on final day of trade deadline

The White Sox, one of the most active teams in the trade market, were quiet on the final day before the Monday 3 p.m. deadline.

Probably because the stash of trade chips they used to execute this full-blown rebuild project they’re working on is pretty much tapped.

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, a capable but inconsistent right-handed starting pitcher, might have some limited trade value in a waiver deal. First baseman Jose Abreu and injured right fielder Avisail Garcia would have more, but the market for players at their positions was far from robust, and the Sox have reasons, including contractual, to hang on to both.

Starting at the All-Star break with the trade of Jose Quintana to the Cubs, the Sox went on a shipping-out binge that included Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees, Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers, Dan Jennings to the Rays and Melky Cabrera to the Royals.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn (right) and manager Rick Renteria. (AP)

“We’re pleased,” general manager Rick Hahn said after trading Melky Cabrera to the Royals for two prospects Sunday. “This was our mission. This is what we set out to do. This is what we felt was important for the long-term health of the organization. We had a plan.”

Part of the plan appeared to be surveying the market and moving ahead of it on trades.

“That said, you need to respond the market,” Hahn said. “It’s not always the easiest thing to get across the finish line.”

The very first steps at the starting line were made last summer when Zach Duke was dealt to the Cardinals for outfield prospect Charlie Tilson. Everyone knew Hahn meant business when he traded Chris Sale to the Red Sox and Adam Eaton to the Nationals during the winter meetings.

When he traded Quintana, any doubts that this was a pick-and-choose rebuild were quashed.

The end result, as of today? A haul of prospects that has them boasting eight of the top 67 prospects according to MLB.com, seven of whom who were acquired in trades: Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez Michael Kopech, Blake Rutherford Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease. The Sox also signed Cuban free agent Luis Robert, ranked 26th.

The other result is having 11 of 25 players on the Opening Day roster and a 40-62 record dragged down by losses in 14 of their last 16 games, 17 of their last 20 and 26 of 35 as they open a three-game home series against the Blue Jays Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox record is the worst in the American League and the third worst in baseball. To secure the first pick in the 2018 draft, they’ll have to pass the Giants (40-66), who have sunk below the Phillies (39-64).

“When these trades happen, you know that you’re losing a good man,” Abreu said Sunday through an interpreter. “But at the same time, like I’ve said before, we all understand that this is part of the process.”