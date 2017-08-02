Butler is all for helping his front office add Carmelo Anthony

SAN FRANCISCO – Jimmy Butler talked to Carmelo Anthony three days ago.

It was a “catch-up’’ call, according to Butler on Wednesday.

What it should have been was a recruiting call, letting Anthony know that he’s still welcomed in a Bulls uniform if he goes ahead and waives that no-trade clause to escape New York.

Don’t, however, rule out Butler making that call soon.

“That is half the battle,’’ Butler said, when discussing making a player from another team feel welcomed. “And I could still do that. I think everybody knows what Carmelo can bring to a team. The dude is a helluva player.

“But I think that we have some things that we’ve got to worry about here first in the next few weeks [leading into the trade deadline], before we go down that road.’’

Anthony almost joined the Bulls as a free agent back in July of 2014, but opted to chase the money and stay in New York, re-signing with the Knicks for a five-year, $124 million deal. Almost $50 million more than what the Bulls could offer at the time.

“It came down to Chicago and New York,’’ Anthony would say later that season. “Chicago was the one from Day 1 [and] was something I was very impressed with. … There was one point in time I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going.’ ‘’

So what has changed since?

Everything.

Anthony may still love New York, but New York no longer loves him. At least Knicks president Phil Jackson doesn’t.

The latest shot from Jackson came Tuesday in a Tweet in the wake of a Bleacher Report article written by Kevin Ding that was critical of Anthony and his desire to win. By the way, Ding and Jackson have had a close relationship for more than a decade.

“Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze,’’ Jackson said in his Tweet.

Graham was a former Georgetown player that Jackson coached in the CBA back in his Albany Patroons days, and ended up releasing because he was basically uncoachable.

Shots fired. Again.

It’s become obvious that Jackson wants Anthony to waive the clause so he can trade him and start the rebuild, and while there have been rampant rumors about LeBron James wanting his good friend in a Cavs uniform, Anthony actually has two friends with the Bulls in Butler and Dwyane Wade, and moveable pieces that make sense.

The Bulls can send Rajon Rondo, Taj Gibson and their first-round pick to the Knicks for Anthony. It would give Jackson another draft pick, an expiring contract in Gibson, and a veteran point guard for next season with Derrick Rose a free agent.

Anthony could slide into the No. 4 spot for Fred Hoiberg, give the Bulls another pure scorer, and more importantly help out an organization that many in the league believe values marketing over winning anyway. A poor man’s version of “The Big Three.’’

But Butler knows there’s only so much he can do.

“You can talk to [Anthony] and tell him all this, all that, but as far as a trade and all that stuff goes, that’s for the front office because there’s only so much say [the players] can have in a deal like that,’’ Butler said. “There’s not too much I can do in that aspect.

“But I will say I learned a lot about [Anthony] over the whole Olympic experience [last summer], and we’ve kept in touch. I’m very grateful for the friendship we’ve built, and it will continue to grow.’’