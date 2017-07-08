Butler keeps his promise; shows up to Wade’s basketball camp

It looks like Jimmy Butler is a man of his word.

Dwyane Wade held his youth basketball camp in southwest suburban New Lenox last week and his former teammate Butler kept his promise to come.

Wade posted a picture Sunday of the two on Instagram along with a heartfelt comment.

“I wanna thank my brother Jimmy Butler for keeping his word and coming to my basketball camp in New Lenox,” Wade wrote. “No rumor, no trade, no nothing can come between a bond. That’s what we’ve built.”

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler hold up cutouts of their faces at Wade's youth basketball camp in New Lenox. | Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Wade also documented that Butler will be paying for their first dinner in Minnesota.

