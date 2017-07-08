Butler keeps his promise; shows up to Wade’s basketball camp
It looks like Jimmy Butler is a man of his word.
Dwyane Wade held his youth basketball camp in southwest suburban New Lenox last week and his former teammate Butler kept his promise to come.
Wade posted a picture Sunday of the two on Instagram along with a heartfelt comment.
“I wanna thank my brother Jimmy Butler for keeping his word and coming to my basketball camp in New Lenox,” Wade wrote. “No rumor, no trade, no nothing can come between a bond. That’s what we’ve built.”
Wade also documented that Butler will be paying for their first dinner in Minnesota.
This camp had over 500 kids from all around the world attend
