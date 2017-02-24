Butler tells the front office what they want to hear … for now

On Friday, Jimmy Butler went out of his way to say all the right things.

Lesson learned from January, when he and teammate Dwyane Wade – at least in the eyes of the Bulls organization – said all the wrong things when they called their teammates out.

Hit Butler with a fine once, shame on Gar/Pax.

Fine him twice? Not happening.

So even when asked about the Thursday comments from VP of basketball operations John Paxson, Butler played the role of good soldier.

It was after the Bulls announced a trade that sent out Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson, as well as a 2018 second-round draft pick, to Oklahoma City for the likes of Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow that Paxson went out of his way to point out that Butler was just a piece for the Bulls, not the piece.

“I’ve always felt this way about team building and a team in general: There are very few guys who you build around,’’ Paxson said. “This is a team game. You build with players. We are building with Jimmy right now. We think Cam Payne is a guy who can take some of the ball-handling role off Jimmy. He can run a team and do some things that way. But I’m a very firm believer that, maybe outside of a handful of guys who ever played this game, you build with players, not around one.’’

Many organizations would differ from that opinion.

Sources have indicated that privately Butler differs from that opinion. But he was willing to dance the dance with his boss on Friday.

“No, I don’t,’’ Butler said, when asked if he took those comments of simply being a piece to build with personally. “No organization is the same. Everybody operates differently. Everybody has different personnel. I don’t care if anybody wants to build around me. Just win. At the end of the day, when you win, everything is fine whether you’re built around or not built around. Everybody’s happy. All of that is just background noise. I just want to win at all costs.’’

The other topic that Butler couldn’t avoid was the idea of the Bulls in discussions to possibly trade him, and not only keeping him in that loop, but also not promising anything to him long-term.

Several in the organization feel like Butler could be moved this summer, and Paxson did little to downplay that.

“Right now, today, Jimmy is on our roster,’’ Paxson said. “And Jimmy is under contract for two more years. He is a terrific player. This league is fluid. And things can change quickly. We have such great respect for Jimmy and his value in this league is extremely high. If people think there’s an opportunity to get him, they have to know that. They can’t come and try to throw something out there that we would never do.’’

But that left the door open for a team to come in and throw something out there that they would do.

Loyalty works both ways, but Butler wasn’t going to get into that.

“I think I have one job to do and it’s not to worry about whether someone is loyal or not,’’ Butler said. “It’s to go out there and hoop. I think they’re going to put us in the best position possible to win games here. I think they’re doing that. What they’re doing is what they believe is right for this team. Our job is to go out there and make it work. Win games to the best or our ability. Loyalty, no loyalty, go out there and compete.’’