Butler the full-time point guard? The staff discussions continue

The discussions continue.

Actually, they’ve been taking place more frequently immediately after recent Bulls games.

There’s Fred Hoiberg, gathering his assistant coaches, and having a heart-to-heart on if they should just go ahead and hand Jimmy Butler the keys to being the full-time point guard.

“We have talked a lot about that as a staff and we are putting the ball in Jimmy’s hands a lot,’’ Hoiberg said on the topic. “He’s pretty much fourth-quarter, the guy who’s got the ball in his hands, bringing the ball down and initiating offense. He’s also doing it in the first half, especially that first unit now with the lineup change with Jerian [Grant] on the floor, Jimmy has handled a lot of that ball-handling responsibility.’’

But technically, it’s still not being the full-time point guard, and there’s reasons that they have been resisting that.

First, there’s no debating that the best pure point guard on the Bulls roster is Rajon Rondo. The problem is Rondo is not the best pure point guard for that starting unit. Butler and Dwyane Wade are ball-dominant guys, while Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez are more physical big men rather than athletic big men.

That’s why even when Rondo puts on a point guard show like he did Sunday night against Philadelphia, in which he scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out 10 assists in just 21 minutes of work, while finishing with a plus-14 in the plus/minus category, he’s not leaving that second unit.

Coincidentally, Grant, who was named the starting point guard last week, finished without an assist and was minus-8 in plus/minus in that win over the 76ers.

“I think [Rondo’s] done a great job of really accepting the role,’’ Hoiberg said, when discussing why he wants Rondo to stay with that second group. “I think he’s really taken pride in that role, being a leader of that second group. Niko [Mirotic], Doug [McDermott] and Paul [Zipser] have all benefitted greatly from playing with him, and our pace just picks up when Rajon is in the game.

“He’s been a really positive influence on this group.’’

If Butler does become the full-time point guard, the second issue that would have to be addressed would be figuring out that fifth starter.

Michael Carter-Williams dethroned Rondo in the starting lineup at the end of December, mostly because of the defense he could provide on the perimeter alongside Butler. Then the Bulls realized how inconsistent Carter-Williams’ outside shot was, so they moved on to Grant.

Now, Grant is struggling from the outside.

Ideally, Butler would move over to the point and Doug McDermott would slide into the starting lineup, providing the Bulls with their best outside threat to work with that starting group.

The problem with that, however, is that Butler is already covering up defensive issues that Wade brings to the table, and the last thing Hoiberg needs is Butler having to deal with two below average defensive players in both Wade and McDermott.

That’s the huge problem with this Bulls roster. Too many players that have only one skillset. No wonder Hoiberg is still tinkering with lineups 49 games into the season.

For now, Hoiberg said he would stick with Grant, and that means Butler will patiently wait.

“Hell yeah, I’ll do it,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times last week when the point guard duties came up. “That’s not saying I am [a point guard], but I think that if that’s what my team, my coach needs me to do, I definitely think I can handle it.’’