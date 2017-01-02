Butler’s mistrust of the front office runs deeper than a contract

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jimmy Butler developed a bit of amnesia on Wednesday.

The three-time All-Star was asked about a story told by ESPN radio personality Ryen Russillo in which the Bulls front office allegedly threatened Butler’s playing time with Tony Snell if he didn’t sign the contract extension that was being offered by the club in 2014.

According to Russillo, “[A member of the] front office went to Jimmy Butler and said ‘if you don’t sign this extension, we’re going to play Tony Snell over you. We are going to give you his minutes and that’s going to drop your minutes and numbers down.’ ”

Butler was asked about it after the shootaround in Oklahoma City, and seemed to have a slight memory problem.

“I’ll tell it to you like this,’’ Butler said. “That [bleep] happened so long ago I didn’t think it was a matter of anything. We went into contract negotiations. I said I would hoop and play the year out. I did that, had a decent little year. We won’t go into detail about what was said, what wasn’t said, it’s not anybody’s business. We got a deal done, I thought it was a fair deal. That’s that.

“But for anybody to say this or say that … I don’t know. To tell you the truth, I don’t remember what went on. My agent was in there handling the majority of it. And then, my main thing was to just worry about basketball so I can’t tell you what was said or what wasn’t. One, because it was so long ago, and two because it ain’t y’all business anyways.’’

According to a source close to the situation, where Russillo’s story has a huge hole in it, however, was the part in which he claimed the front office then ran it past then-coach Tom Thibodeau, and it was Thibodeau who refused to do that, saving Butler and helping him eventually earn the five-year, $95 million deal he signed with the Bulls after the 2014-15 season.

“They would have never approached that with [Thibodeau],’’ the source said. “It didn’t happen. At that point, the front office had very little say in anything [Thibodeau] did.’’

Butler was asked about his relationship with general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson, and called it “professional.’’

“It’s good,’’ Butler said. “They’re my bosses. We talk like men if I have a problem, if they have a problem we talk like we’re supposed to. I think it’s very professional.’’

But make no mistake about it that Butler has serious trust issues with the front office, especially Forman.

Forget the contract stuff. The Sun-Times reported last May that Butler was irate in the wake of the stories that were leaking out that last offseason claiming he had turned into a “diva,’’ and felt they came from the front office.

For far too long, Butler felt that Forman was a guy that “only shows loyalty to the top of the pyramid,’’ a source said then.

Butler addressed it with the Sun-Times in October, saying, “Am I a diva? I don’t call it that. My will to win rubs people the wrong way sometimes. I can blame it on that, but won’t apologize for it. Never will.’’

Butler, as well as several other Bulls players, have also had issues with the “spying’’ that goes on in the locker room, with Butler warning new players that if they didn’t want Forman to hear criticism, don’t talk in front of certain assistant coaches like Randy Brown.

The belief is that the Bulls love to gather as much ammunition as they can on players, so they can win the press conference when the break-up comes, whether it’s a trade or free agency.

“They did it with Lu [Luol Deng], they did it with Jo [Noah] and Derrick [Rose],’’ a source said. “That’s how they operate.’’