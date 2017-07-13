Butt seriously: The Internet breaks the news of José Quintana trade

When news broke of the blockbuster Jose Quintana crosstown trade Thursday morning, it appeared the teams’ release was the first word of the deal.

But the Internet might have had the information the Wednesday night. On the White Sox’ Reddit page, the user “KatyPerrysBootyHole” posted this scoop.

While it might have seemed far-fetched at the time, the information was accurate if you look in the rear-view mirror.

The next comment by “wetbutt23” gave future insight to the trade. “4 prospects. No pros. Players were meeting with doctors and will be official tonight or tomorrow.”

They nailed it. Congratulations to KatyPerrysBootyHole and wetbutt23. They really got to the bottom of the deal.