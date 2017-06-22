Buzz cut to the (pennant) chase? New look, fresh start for Arrieta

MIAMI – It must have been the hair. Or the lack of it.

Jake “Grizzly” Arrieta took a look at the schedule that takes the Cubs to Miami and Washington this week and decided to buzz cut his thick hair down to the scalp and even trim back his ample beard.

And just like that, he went from sweat-induced command troubles in Pittsburgh to his most efficient start of the season in Miami.

He needed only 82 pitches, didn’t walk a batter, and was only pulled after seven as a precaution against aggravating a thumb blister that had bothered him in recent weeks.

John Lackey (right) can't seem to figure out where Jake Arrieta's hair went.

“You know it’s going to be hot and humid, and we’re going to Washington [next] and it’s going to be 95-plus there,” he explained after beating the Marlins 11-1 with seven commanding innings Thursday night. “So it’s just time to take it down, and minimize some sweat.”

And?

“And let it roll, man,” he said. “I’ve got a decent face. Doesn’t matter if you don’t have any hair; it works out.”

