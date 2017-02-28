Cameron Payne hasn’t been promised anything moving forward

With 22 games left in the regular season, Cameron Payne isn’t about to be promised anything.

There is no mandate for him to be starting, and like Fred Hoiberg handles minutes with all of his young players, they will be earned rather than gifted.

All Hoiberg would say about Payne starting is “we’ll see how it all plays out.’’

Acquired last Thursday at the deadline in a package deal that sent Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson to the Thunder for Payne, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne, the second-year point guard out of Murray State made his Bulls debut on Saturday in the win in Cleveland, scoring six points in 12 minutes.

He was able to return to Chicago, get a special practice in on Sunday, a full team practice on Monday, and then go through Tuesday morning’s shootaround, leading into the game with the Denver Nuggets.

Jerian Grant was once again the starting point guard, however, while Michael Carter-Williams remained sidelined with tendinitis in his knee.

Yes, the Bulls would love to see what they have in Payne moving forward, especially since they considered him the centerpiece of the trade, but they are also in the business of trying to win games and keep a playoff spot locked down.

“He’s been a guy who you can tell has a very high basketball IQ,’’ Hoiberg said of Payne. “He has learned very quickly to this point. In talking to people who know him well, he’s a guy who will pick things up quickly. We had him out there [on Monday] with both groups. That first group, he played with the ball in his hands and he also played off the ball a little. We’re trying to keep things simple when the new guys are in the game.’’

And Payne seemed fine with the way he’s being brought along, understanding that the point guard spot comes with a heavy responsibilities.

“It’s been a whirlwind man, a lot of stuff going on,’’ Payne said. “Me trying to get here, me trying to get acclimated to the offense. It’s a lot. I’m just trying to pick up as much as I can, try to fill in as quick as possible.’’

According to Payne, the big difference from the offense he is running now compared to the offense in Oklahoma City is the freedom he now has.

“It’s a little more laid-back,’’ Payne said. “You can go out there and play. It’s really free. It’s all about making decisions, and coach does a good job of putting everybody in good positions to do what we need to do.’’

Free Niko

With the trade deadline here and gone, Nikola Mirotic seems to be the one Bulls player most freed up from the pressure of possibly packing his bags.

The third-year player was all but playing himself out of the rotation entering the deadline, and after he found out he wasn’t being moved he responded with a 20-point game against Phoenix and then 14 points in the win over Cleveland.

“You look around the league with so many rumors going on right now, just to get that day behind you I’m sure is a little sense of relief to know where you’re going to be,’’ Hoiberg said of Mirotic. “Niko has played really good basketball for us. He’s hit shots. That’s very important that we get that production off that bench. Niko has been a big part of that.’’