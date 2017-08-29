Can Cubs do better in free agent market than trade for Verlander now?

Baseball’s free agent market doesn’t open for two months. But what if there were a pre-September, contenders-only sale – two days only! – for high-end starting pitching?

Would the Cubs jump that market? Should they? Could they if they wanted to?

That market exists in the form of former Cy Young Award winner and MVP Justin Verlander of the Tigers.

The talk of the July non-waiver deadline, Verlander and the Tigers have turned the final days before postseason eligibility locks in into a last-chance sale on the most intriguing name to clear waivers in August. Because Verlander went unclaimed the only restrictions on a trade involve his full no-trade rights.

To be clear, the Cubs had the chance to pursue a trade for Verlander in July and passed, despite Detroit’s eagerness and persistent, overstated rumors tied to the Cubs’ so-called ability to handle as much of the big-ticket cost left on the contract.

Since then, Verlander has heated up after a slow start – going 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA in his last eight starts. And the guy in the Cubs’ clubhouse who knows him best seems to like the fit.

“He’s got dominating-type stuff, swing-and-miss-type stuff, which for teams that are looking to go to the playoffs, is always a premium,” said Alex Avila, who caught Verlander in Detroit before the Cubs traded for the catcher and reliever Justin Wilson in July.

“Typically, you want to have some guys that can miss the bats,” Avila said of the right-hander, who has averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings during that eight-start run. “He’s a guy that’s thrown a lot of innings, has a lot of experience, especially in the playoffs, and has done well in the playoffs. Plus that stuff, he has the mentality that you look for in a shutdown-type pitcher.”

Verlander is owed less than $5 million the rest of this season, then $28 million each of the next two years (plus a $22 million option for 2020 that vests if he finishes in the top five in Cy Young voting in ’19) – a $56 million tag that has put teams like the Cubs on the sidelines this summer despite the intriguing talent and specific need.

Could that change – for the Cubs, the Astros, or anyone else still keeping one eye on Detroit – in the next few days?

One report this week said interest in Verlander is heating up again toward the new deadline.

And a major-league insider with knowledge of some of the Verlander talks said it wouldn’t surprise him to see the six-time All-Star get traded before Friday.

“It’s not that hard to evaluate,” said Avila, whose father, Al, is the Tigers’ general manager. “If you look at him compared to the top guys that are going to be free agents, then that’s a decision of, as far as a frontline starter goes, you can sign a guy to a five-year deal or you’re trading for him; he’s on a two-year deal.

“His option kicks in if he’s top five in Cy Young [voting]. At that point you’d want it to kick in.

“A lot of people talk about the money,” Avila added, “and I’m sure that has something to do with it. But also you have to make a trade, which is a lot more difficult than just signing a player.”

Especially for the Cubs, who would find it hard to come up with the prospect capital to compete with the Astros or just about anyone else if the Tigers start asking for stronger player packages to eat contract.

The Cubs have promoted or spent on trades all their marquee prospects over the past 13 months.

They’ll also be hunting for at least one more starter to put into next year’s rotation mix after Jake Arrieta and John Lackey depart as free agents.

GM Jed Hoyer wouldn’t talk about specific players but said the front office will look for deals before Friday.

“It really is the last [two] days we can do something,” he said, “so we’ll have those discussions. But you can never count on it.”

