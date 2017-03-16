Can Jon Lester be key for Cubs’ pitching stability post-Arrieta?

MESA, Ariz. – It’s as easy to see as clouds on the horizon.

For all the impact talent the Cubs have in a lineup that doesn’t have enough spots for all the hitters, the pitching runs into its first potential storm front in two years at the end of this season – creating, it would seem, an urgency not only to win again now but also to find the identify another impact performer for the starting rotation.

Or not?

Jon Lester in Game 5 of the NLCS last fall. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

Veteran left-hander Jon Lester – one of the most significant acquisitions leading up to last fall’s championship – sees the same storm clouds approaching. But he all but scoffs at the gloomy forecasts for the day starters Jake Arrieta and John Lackey become free agents after this season.

Never mind the fact that All-Star closer Wade Davis and postseason veteran Koji Uehara also are signed only through this year.

“You just kind of roll with it from there,” Lester said. “That’s the unfortunate part about the game is that guys move on, guys retire, important pieces retire and move on, and you have to find that next guy to replace him.

“You hopefully move on to that next guy and replace him with a quality guy.”

Lester suggested it will help that the Cubs “figured out how to win” the last two years. And the Cubs are operating under a mostly intentional front office philosophy of essentially developing their own hitters and building rotations out of pitchers other teams have developed.

Of course, that process at any given time is only as stable or as volatile as a given market.

And it’s hard to imagine the Cubs sustaining the kind of success they had in trading for Arrieta – who in 2015 had the best 20-game finish for a pitcher in history. Or in trading for minor-leaguer Kyle Hendricks – who led the majors in ERA last season.

Or even in signing Lackey, a veteran workhorse with three championships – a man Lester said “helped change the team and our mindset” when he walked into the clubhouse last spring.

Maybe the Cubs will find some of their answers in Mike Montgomery (acquired last July from Seattle) or in promising change-of-scenery guy Eddie Butler (acquired last month from Colorado). Butler pitched four scoreless innings Thursday against the Dodgers.

But until they know where their next Arrieta or Hendricks is coming from, the storm clouds will hover.

“Theo [Epstein] does a good job of bringing in good people in all the places that I’ve been,” said Lester of the Cubs team president who was the Red Sox general manager when Lester pitched in Boston. “And I think that translates on the field.”

Lester, who’s in the third year of a six-year, $155 million deal, might be a key to that translation for a pitching staff in the next year or two faces its first major transformation under the added weight of do-it-again championship expectations.

A four-time All-Star and Cy Young runner-up in 2016, Lester doesn’t shy from the responsibility as the veteran under contract these next four years to help the pitching staff maintain some semblance of the same championship stability the hitting core already looks like it has locked down.

“I think I’ve kind of done that since Day 1,” said Lester, the Cubs’ postseason pitching star last fall. “I don’t talk a lot. I’m not a vocal guy as far as a clubhouse presence. I try to go about my work and be ready to play every five days. I would like to think that I kind of just lead by example.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he added. “I think the guys that Theo has brought in, whether young or old, have all been kind of in the same mold. I talk to our young guys all the time, and it impresses me to see how they prepare for a game, day in and day out, whether it be a [starting] pitcher or a relief pitcher or a position player or a bench guy.”