Car crashes into Bulls’ training facility

A person was injured early Friday when a vehicle crashed into the Bulls training facility on the Near West Side.

A female driver, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash about 5:20 a.m in the first block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle she was driving then crashed into the Advocate Center, where the Bulls have practiced since 2014.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, according to police. She was also issued citations for disobeying a red light on West Madison Street and for driving without insurance, police said.