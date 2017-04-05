Cardiac Cubs’ penchant for comebacks could be hard on ticker tape

When Albert Almora Jr. scored the winning run Thursday on a throwing error in the 13th inning, the Cubs had their 10th come-from-behind victory already this season.

At this rate, they’ll be breaking records by July. And breaking down with exhaustion by August.

“It’s not ideal,” said catcher Miguel Montero, whose eighth-inning homer into the basket in center field tied the game the Cubs eventually won 5-4 over the Phillies.

“It’s a good feeling to know we can [come back],” he said, “but we have to maybe step it up a little bit more and maybe get the lead early in the game and go from there, so we take a little bit of stress off our pitchers.”

Cub center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (right) celebrates with teammates after legging out a leadoff double and eventually scoring the winning run in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Phillies.

They might want to start Friday, when the New York Yankees open a three-game series at Wrigley, boasting one of the best bullpens in baseball, including a back end that includes Dellin Betances (0.93 ERA), Tyler Clippard (1.54) and one-time Cub Aroldis Chapman (0.87). Another one-time Cub, Adam Warren, has a 0.63 ERA in a team-leading 14 1/3 relief innings.

“You don’t want to try to beat that bullpen,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

They’ve had little choice but to try to beat bullpens in most of their games – trailing in all but six of their first 28.

When starter John Lackey struck out Maikel Franco to end the first inning Thursday, stranding Odubel Herrera at second base, it marked only the fourth time in the last 16 games a Cub pitcher recorded a scoreless first inning.

“Maybe the baseball gods are on our side. But we would prefer not to have to come back,” said Kris Bryant, whose fourth hit of the game, in the ninth, missed becoming the game winner because Ben Zobrist was picked off second base a moment earlier.

“You’d like to look at last year, when we just went out and we hit it seems like the whole year, scored a ton of runs, and our pitchers shut everybody down,” Bryant said. “So the games were not as stressful. But it’s not going to be like that. That’s kind of fairy-tale land there.”

The Cubs’ 25-6 start to their 103-win season last year is not only an aberration; it’s also a distant, faded memory more than a month into this year’s title-defense reality.

Even teams such as the Phillies and Brewers have looked improved in early games against the Cubs. Their next two opponents – the Yankees and Colorado Rockies – both started Thursday leading their divisions.

And the Cubs still are waiting for their starting pitching and overall fielding to reach track-record levels.

“It’d be nice not to have to battle,” Bryant said, “but it builds character and gives us that confidence just knowing that any time we’re in that situation it can happen.”

Notes: Maddon said he was out of available relievers by the time the game ended and had checked in with Saturday’s scheduled starter, Brett Anderson, for possible use. … Chapman is expected to receive his World Series ring in a pregame ceremony Friday. Warren, who was traded back to the Yankees in the July 25 deal for Chapman, is expected to receive his privately this weekend.

