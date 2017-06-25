Carlos Rodon expected to return to White Sox rotation this week

Left-hander Carlos Rodon says he established a true routine and matured while recovering from left biceps bursitis. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

The trade deadline is a month away, but the White Sox might get their best acquisition this week. That is when coveted left-hander Carlos Rodon, beset by injuries in spring, is expected to return to the rotation.

The Sox’ first-round draft pick in 2014 hasn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 30 last season. He missed spring training because of left biceps bursitis, and went on the 60-day disabled list to map out his recovery and work out a new training protocol.

Rodon may return as early as Wednesday, when the Sox face the Yankees.

And while it might be too early to gauge his impact on a taxed staff, it wasn’t too early for Rodon and manager Rick Renteria to be smiling Sunday.

“We’re glad he’s healthy and back,’’ Renteria said. “We’re hoping he can calm the waters a bit once he gets to his spot. He’s been down a while, so hopefully he can settle into his role quickly, be effective and help us moving forward.’’

“I haven’t played here all year,’’ Rodon said. “I’m going to be a little geeked up and ready to go — plus I get to face the Yankees, a good team.’’

Rodon, Jose Quintana and James Shields were supposed to guide the rotation when ace Chris Sale was traded.

But losing Rodon was the first of a series of setbacks to the pitching staff. Quintana went through a rocky April and May and Shields was sidelined by injury for the first time in his career.

Rodon’s comeback has been as much about developing a better routine as recovering from an ailing arm.

“I established a true routine —that was the biggest thing — something to do every day,’’ he said of his rehab.

“I was not as mature [before]. I was a little young. You roll out of bed and you can just throw. It takes a couple of other things to get ready and go.’’

Rodon didn’t throw until May, working back slowly by first throwing from a mound, then pitching a simulated game before a minor-league rehab stint earlier this month. He pitched at Class A Winston-Salem — a rough 3„ innings, allowing five runs — before moving on to Class AAA Charlotte. His first outing went 3‰ innings (four runs), but his second start lasted 5‰ innings (three runs).

“His last one was actually better than people think,’’ Renteria said. “He got up to 91 or 92 pitches, but there were some plays that could have been made that weren’t.

“His slider was working well, his fastball was good. And again, [he’s] healthy, feeling good.’’

Rodon admits the process also was a learning experience mentally.

“You don’t get to play with your teammates,’’ Rodon said of being on the shelf. “You watch from home and watch them play, that’s always tough. It makes you work a little harder every day.

“You’re kind of like a fan, it’s tough. You’ve really invested. You sit down on the couch and at that time you’re ready to watch every day. I was always invested watching those guys, but it’s different [on the] outside looking in.’’

