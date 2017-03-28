Carlos Rodon has bursitis in left biceps; Jake Petricka OK

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The second opinion Carlos Rodon got on on his upper left biceps Monday revealed no structural damage, the White Sox said Tuesday morning. The Sox left-hander was diagnosed with bursitis and will be placed on a throwing program for the next two weeks before being reevaluated.

Rodon, who was seen by Los Angeles-based Dr. Neal ElAttrache, was with teammates in the Sox clubhouse at Camelback Ranch Tuesday morning and appeared to be in good spirits. An MRI on Friday had showed no structural damage.

Rodon will open the season on the disabled list.

X-rays on the right hand of right-hander Jake Petricka, who was hit by a line drive Monday in a game against the Dodgers, were negative. Petricka, is day-to-day.

The Sox play the Royals in Surprise on Tuesday, then finish out their schedule of spring training games in Arizona on Wednesday against the Padres. They’ll play the Brewers in two exhibition games Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Sox play the Tigers on Opening Day Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.