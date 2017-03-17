Carlos Rodon set for first Cactus League start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The first start of the spring has been set for Carlos Rodon, who seems eager to get started with the business of winning baseball games and “proving people wrong.”

Nobody expects the White Sox to do much this season, and it’s not difficult to understand why. They were six games under .500 last season and lost Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, in trades the signified the beginning of a rebuild.

Rodon said his goal this year, aside from pitching 200 innings, is to “keep it simple.”

“If everyone on the team does that, we’re going to be a lot better than you guys think.”

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon departs the game during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 18, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“You guys” are media, but PECOTA projections (76 wins) and gambling books (Atlantis has the over/under on wins at 73.5) also seen no reason to believe the Sox will win. Some of those embracing the Sox rebuild say that’s fine — bring on the higher draft pick — but as you’d expect, players like Rodon don’t want to hear it.

“You can say we’re under the radar; I don’t mind that,” Rodon said. “We’ll just make our way up to the top.”

Which is excatly what Rick Renteria wants to hear.

“I’ve been saying it since the beginning: ‘high bar,’ ” Renteria said, raising his right hand as far as he could reach. “I don’t fear these guys setting a high bar for themselves and possibly not attaining it. I think they’re seeking to attain and reach their goals.

“I know I’m very happy with them. I believe in them. Our charge will be to maneuver through those moments when you have the little dips. To keep them playing and they’ll be fine”

Rodon, meanwhile, threw a side session Friday in advance of his first announced start of the Cactus League Sunday. Rodon, taking a slower approach to the season than most, expects to be ready to start the fifth game of the season. He threw 63 pitches in his last simulated game, so he’s stretched out for Sunday.

“I still had that ‘geek’ when I faced the guys on the backfield,” Rodon said. “It will be a little different this time. Get to face a different team.”

“We’re just looking for him to be in control and command, poised and do what he does,” Renteria said.