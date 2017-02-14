Carlos Rodon taking lighter, slower approach to season

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon separated himself from the group of White Sox pitchers playing catch in an outfield at Camelback Ranch Tuesday, which raised an eyebrow or two.

Rodon, who would later say his arm is fine and that he’s taking a slower approach to getting ready for the regular season — perhaps similar to the light-load tactic Chris Sale took during spring training last year — spent the time talking to Kirk Champion, the Sox director of minor league instruction, near home plate. When a group of pitchers came over to take part in light fielding drills, Rodon joined in but didn’t use his left arm at all.

“Everything’s normal. Everything’s good,” Rodon said. “We’re just taking our time, trying to figure out what the plan is here for the long term. Workload is going to be a little more this year. So we’re going to take it a little slow.”

So there are no issues?

“No. Everything feels great,” Rodon said. “I’m just excited for this year.”

Rodon threw a career high 165 innings last season, at least 35 shy of what he wants this season. With Sale gone and Jose Quintana the subject of trade rumors, he’ll be needed to carry more weight.

“I want to be one of those [200-inning] guys like Quintana and Sale,” Rodon said. “I’m expected to do that, and hopefully I’ll live up to that.”

Rodon said he probably won’t throw until Friday.

“There are certain guys we’re going to be measuring in terms of their work,” manager Renteria said, “and as soon as we get that structured out there in the longer format we’ll get them out there and do what we need them to do.”

Renteria said Rodon is “one we keep measuring.”