Carlos Rodon set to begin throwing Friday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said Carlos Rodon will throw a baseball Friday, something the 24-year-old left-hander hasn’t been seen doing like the rest of the pitchers during the first three days of spring training.

Rodon has stood on the sidelines while the other pitchers played catch and has refrained from making even short throws during pitchers fielding practice – scooping the ball to first with his glove. While such inactivity has naturally sparked some concern from observers, Rodon and Cooper say there is no cause for worry, that Rodon is just easing his way into a long camp.

Rodon also confirmed that he is throwing Friday.

“He’s throwing tomorrow,’’ Cooper said Thursday. “Tomorrow his program starts, like I said. He’s fine. He’s good. He’s good. He’s good. We are not going to ask somebody to do something if they are not.’’

Carlos Rodon signs autographs at Camelback Ranch Thursday.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Rodon is 18-16 with a 3.90 ERA over his two seasons. He threw 165 innings last season, missing 24 days in July with a sprained left wrist. He is considered a cornerstone of the Sox rotation and potential ace going forward through their rebuild plan.

“Ease him into it a little bit,’’ Cooper said. “With the World Classic [this spring], we’ve got a whole lot of time and we are going to take our time with him.’’

Carlos Rodon chats with White Sox staff Thursday while other pitchers play catch.