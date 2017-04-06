Carlos Rodon to make minor league rehab start Tuesday

DETROIT — White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, on the disabled list since Opening Day with upper biceps bursitis, will make his first minor league rehab start Tuesday for Class A Winston-Salem, the team said Sunday.

Rodon, who was expected to be the Sox’ No. 2 starter in the rotation behind Jose Quintana, has been pitching in simulated games during the last three weeks at extended spring training. He made one start during spring spring training against the Angels but experienced soreness in what essentially is his shoulder area shortly after.

Rodon will likely need four minor league rehab starts before returning, which would line him up for a possible return in late June.

Good step for Shields

Carlos Rodon throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a spring training baseball exhibition game in Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday, March 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Pitching coach Don Cooper talked to James Shields (right lat strain) after the 35-year-old right-hander threw 53 pitches four innings in his first rehab start Saturday at AAA Charlotte.

“He had a real nice first one,” Cooper said.

Cooper said Shields, who allowed one earned run with four strikeouts against Buffalo, commanded his fastball on both sides of the plate and mixed some changeups and curveballs. It’s the first time on the DL in Shields’ career, and he appears to be in good shape physically.

“To James’ credit, he killed the conditioning program while he was hurt,” Cooper said.

“His conditioning really allowed him to hit the ground running.”

Cooper said he and Shields joked on the phone about Shields being at AAA.

“He said he thinks he’s ready for the show,” Cooper said. “I told him he needs more seasoning. I said if you keep up the good work, maybe you will get called back to the majors.”

Quintana says arm is “good,” working out kinks

Shields and Rodon are one of six Sox pitchers on the disabled list. One who is not, Quintana, said you can scratch any health speculation off the list of possible factors for the worst start of his career.

“I feel good, my arm is good,” Quintana said Sunday. “I stay hungry, and I want to eat. I want to compete.”

Fastball command has been the bugaboo for the 2016 All-Star, who will take a 2-7 record and 5.60 ERA into his next start Tuesday at the Rays.

Quintana said he worked on getting a little more arm extension and finishing his pitches.

“The delivery is the same,” he said. “I don’t finish a couple of times. That’s it. Sometimes I’m behind the count, most of the time, and missed a couple spots. But for me that’s in the past right now. Keep my head up and keep focus on next, and hit my spot whatever time I want.”

Quintana said once again that trade rumors that started in the offseason don’t affect him but Cooper can’t dismiss it.

“Good question,” Cooper said. “You don’t know. There’s no measuring stick for that. There’s nothing to measure that. We can’t go on that, I’m not thinking that. Who knows?”

Quintana certainly seems unfazed during his bullpen sessions.

“His sidelines have been impeccable,” Cooper said. “He’s making some mistakes and he’s been paying for those mistakes.”