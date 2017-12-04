Carp, crappie and walleye: Make it variety of Fishes of the Week

Variety fits spring fishing.

Take the 36-inch carp Nick Pellikan caught on a bottom rod with minnows while fishing for brown trout at a North Side harbor.

“Almost broke the net, lol, but Tommy G Krysciak, the `Net Master,’ pulled it off,’’ Pellikan messaged.

Or the 14-inch crappie Doug Dobbs (right), nominated by his uncle Mike Dobbs, caught from a lake in the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Or the 29.5-inch walleye Mike Hall (below) caught from a tributary of Green Bay, which Al Silcroft, fellow Libertyville Fishing Club member, emailed in.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).