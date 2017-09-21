Carson Fulmer exits White Sox game in first inning

HOUSTON — Right-hander Carson Fulmer exited the White Sox game against the Astros with a blister on his right index finger after facing three batters in the first inning Thursday.

Fulmer appeared to be laboring on the mound, and after walking Jose Altuve to put runners on first and second, manager Rick Renteria and trainer Herm Schneider walked to the mound. Fulmer walked off with Schneider.

Fulmer threw 20 pitches, nine for strikes.

Fulmer, 23, was making his sixth appearance for the Sox since getting called up from Class AAA Charlotte. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and was coming off two starts in which he pitched six innings and allowed one run.

Carson Fulmer, right, stands with first baseman Jose Abreu (79) and third baseman Tyler Saladino before leaving during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ORG XMIT: TXDP104

Right-hander Chris Volstad replaced Fulmer and retired Carlos Correa on an inning-ending double play.