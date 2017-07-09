Carson Fulmer gets another shot at starting Sunday

Right-hander Carson Fulmer will get a second start Sunday after failing terribly in the first one of his career, and there could be more opportunities in September for the 2015 No. 8 pick in the draft to prove that starting is his wave of the future.

Fulmer, 23, hasn’t done much as a pro to suggest it is. After pitching to an 8.48 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Sox in 2016, he posted a 5.79 ERA in 25 starts for Class AAA Charlotte in 2017 and got routed in his first start against the Twins on Aug. 21, recording only four outs and allowing six earned runs on four hits and three walks.

Fulmer has the pitch mix to get it done as he showed bouncing back with two relief appearances, giving up a run in two innings Saturday against the Rays and holding the Indians scoreless over 2 1/3 innings Tuesday. But his walk rate, and his command in general, must improve to one day carve out a spot in the Sox starting rotation.

On Sunday, he gets another clean start against the Tigers at home.

“His start this Sunday will be a tell,’’ Renteria said. “The times we use him to relieve will be a tell. We are still trying to define. He in his heart … and his desire is to be a starter.’’

As Renteria said, most relievers were starters at some point, but for Fulmer “that story has yet to be written. We don’t know yet what he’s going to be.’’

Renteria indicated Fulmer, Dylan Covey and David Holmberg might all get starts in that spot. Fulmer, of course, has the highest pedigree.

“We think he can start,’’ Renteria said. “He believes he can start, and we’ll run the table and see what happens.’’

Petricka returns to DL

Right-hander Jake Petricka went on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain and outfielder Willy García (concussion) left for Class A Kannapolis on a rehabilitation assignment.

This is the third trip to the DL for the 29-year-old Petricka (1-1, 7.01 over 25 2/3 innings), whose season is likely over. He also was on the disabled list from June 26-July 27 with a right elbow strain and April 5-June 8 with a right lat strain.

Petricka described this setback as “very minor” while similar to his last elbow problem, except that this one came on gradually.

“Right now it’s, ‘Really? Again?’ Petricka said Thursday. “But we push our bodies to the limit every day we go out there and sometimes it just doesn’t hold up.

“It’s just another bump in the road we’ve got to take care of.”

“Frustrating for sure and a learning experience,” said Petricka, who recorded 14 saves in 2014 and entered the season with a 3.31 ERA. “It’s giving me plenty of work in the offseason. Strengthen the entire body again.”

Garcia, 25, collided with second baseman Yoan Moncada while playing right field in a game against the Blue Jays on July 31. He is hitting .258 with 10 extra-base hits including two home runs, with 11 RBI in 40 games over two stints with the Sox this season.

Kannapolis is participating in the South Atlantic League playoffs.

This and that

Shortstop Tim Anderson missed a second straight start with a head cold.

*Jose Abreu (sore right elbow) returned to first base after playing four games as the designated hitter.

*Ken Harrelson will do TV play-by-play at home this weekend in the series against the Giants as Jason Benetti covers a college football