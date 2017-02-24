Carson Fulmer to start Cactus League opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It took a while for the White Sox to announce it, but word came down Friday that Carson Fulmer will start the team’s Cactus League opener against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch.

Fulmer, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2015, had mixed results in the minor leagues and posted an 8.49 ERA over 11 2/3 innings after he was called up.

“ The coaching staff has told us young guys that in order to be a good pitcher in the big leagues, you have to have failure at one point,” Fulmer said. “Last year for me I had some struggles. I needed to learn more about myself and my ability. I got kicked around a little bit and I think that’s beneficial for me.

“It definitely helped me prepare myself for this year and really get ready to have a good year. It’s a new year. I have high expectations for myself and really looking forward to having the opportunity to prove myself once again.”

Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers.