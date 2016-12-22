Carter-Williams nears return from wrist injury

Michael Carter-Williams, who had been sidelined since early November because of an injured left wrist, returned to practice Thursday.

Carter-Williams, who was cleared for contact, -participated in a four-on-four drill to close out practice.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Carter-Williams, who was acquired in a trade with the Bucks for Tony Snell on Oct. 17, most likely would miss the next two games.

“He’ll do a little bit more tomorrow at the shoot-around,” Hoiberg said. “Then he’ll be evaluated after this trip, and we’ll see where he is.”

Michael Carter-Williams, who was cleared for contact, participated in a four-on-four drill to close out practice Thursday. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Carter-Williams, the 11th overall pick by the 76ers in the 2013-14 draft, earned Rookie of the Year honors and was considered a foundational piece. But after constant shooting struggles (41.1 career field-goal percentage) and his tendency for turnovers, he was shipped to the Bucks midway through his second season.

Finding his footing on a Bulls squad that already features a handful of ball-dominant, iffy-shooting guards isn’t a given. But Williams has the size and athleticism to possibly play a key role off the bench. He has the perimeter and transition defense Hoiberg is looking for but too often hasn’t received.

