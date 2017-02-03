Carter-Williams would like some clarity on the point guard mess

Michael Carter-Williams is scheduled to return from a left knee injury any day now.

Good news for the fourth-year player after sitting out the last three games, but Carter-Williams also doesn’t fully understand what he’s returning to.

“A little confused,’’ Carter-Williams told the Sun-Times on Thursday when discussing the current make-up of the roster.

Rightfully so.

Carter-Williams is one of five point guards being carried by the Bulls. Joining the 25-year-old is Jerian Grant, Isaiah Canaan, Rajon Rondo and newly-acquired Cameron Payne.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that the starting job has been a rental all season long, rather than a permanent residency, with coach Fred Hoiberg going with Rondo to start the year, then Carter-Williams, and now Grant.

While Carter-Williams likes the fact that he can still come back from the setback of the knee injury to an open competition, he admittedly would like some more clarity from Hoiberg on why he lost the spot to Grant, as well as what he needs to do to get it back.

“It’s tough,’’ Carter-Williams said. “I’m not going to lie. Some days you just wish Coach would come out and say, ‘Listen, you’ve got to do this. This person has to do this.’ Some days I’m thankful that the spot is still open so that I can compete for it and get it. It’s tough, though.

“It’s something we’re all working through, so I’m not alone. It’s hard to put words to it. Takes a lot of patience. We have no choice but to ride it out, try and stay patient. Like myself, I’m not playing so I’ve got to be patient and hopefully wait my turn.’’

According to Carter-Williams, the point guards talk about the confusion on an almost daily basis. The addition of Payne in the trade with Oklahoma City only added to the murkiness.

“I think it’s only natural that we all talk about it,’’ Carter-Williams said. “Like I said, confusing.

“I mean probably every day we think we should have that starting position, but we compete for it, and it’s more about competing in a competitive nature and environment more than hate or anything like that. We all work out together so we all know what we’re going through.’’

Right or wrong, Hoiberg doesn’t have to explain his decision-making to any player on the roster. At least to the media, however, Hoiberg has made it sound like an open competition with no favorite heading down the stretch.

“It’s hard because you have five guys who have shown they’re capable of giving you quality minutes,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll have to get things figured out these last [21 games] and try to get the best combinations out there.’’

The wildcard in all of this is Payne.

He’s obviously not up to speed with the offense yet, and knowing Gar Forman, it’s easy to deduce that the general manager would like to see Payne start before the year is done to justify the trade with the Thunder.

Hoiberg said there is no mandate from his bosses for Payne to start, and Payne seems willing to play the waiting game.

“Whenever my name is called I just get out there and play the game,’’ Payne said. “It’s tough, but it’s all good. I’m just that type of guy.

“I believe in putting the people on the floor that will help us win. If we’re winning and I’m not playing it’s fine. If we’re winning and I’m playing, it’s fine. As long as we’re winning games, it’s fine by me.’’