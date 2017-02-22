Cavaliers meeting with free-agent forward Larry Sanders

With an open roster spot and needing frontcourt help, the Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting with free agent forward Larry Sanders.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played since the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Milwaukee before the Bucks bought out his contract. Sanders announced his comeback last month.

The defending NBA champions plan to put Sanders through some physical tests and will assess his desire to play.

The 6-foot-11 Sanders was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2010 draft. His best season was in 2012-13, when he averaged 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 71 games.

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Official Danny Crawford listens to Larry Sanders #8 of the Milwaukee Bucks complain after he was called for a technical foul during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 2, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 111-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sanders played in just 23 games in 2013-14, when he also twice suspended for marijuana use.

The Cavs also are expected to sign forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract. The team’s first post All-Star break practice is Wednesday.