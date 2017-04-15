Celtics star Thomas’ sister killed in car accident

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas’ sister, Chyna, 22, was killed in a one-car accident on Interstate 5 in Washington state early Saturday, multiple outlets reported.

According to the News Tribune (Tacoma, Washington), which cited Washington State Patrol and family friends, Thomas’ car, a 1998 Toyota Camry, traveled off the road around 5 a.m. and hit a barrier, which a state patrol spokesman said ‘‘vaulted the vehicle head-on’’ into a signpost.

According to the state patrol, Thomas wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident and died at the scene.

“We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas,” the Celtics said in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.”

The Celtics host the Bulls in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series Sunday in Boston.