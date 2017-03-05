Center field belongs to Leury Garcia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charlie Tilson’s injury, Jacob May’s failure to seize the opportunity handed to him out of spring training and the trade of Peter Bourjos has left Leury Garcia standing all alone in center field.

The White Sox’ 26-year-old multi-purpose guy acquired from the Rangers for Alex Rios in 2013, Garcia carried a .288 average into the game against the Royals Wednesday. A career .273 minor league hitter, Garcia’s averages in parts of his last four major league seasons paled in comparison at . 204, .166, .214 and .229.

In 69 at-bats, the switch-hitting Garcia had two homers, five doubles and five RBI and a modest eight strikeouts.

“It’s the game time,’’ Garcia said. “I’ve had more opportunities and more at-bats and because of that more confidence at the plate. When you see more pitches, when you play every day like I pretty much have the last couple of weeks, it helps.’’

Garcia is fast, but at times he appears less confident in the field. He has turned the wrong way a couple of times on fly balls over his head and was tentative a time or two about taking charge with the more experienced Melky Garcia in left and Avisail Garcia in right.

“Yes, absolutely,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We talked about being the center fielder and being the quarterback. Go ahead and take charge. It’s OK for you to command the ball. Be more vocal, more confident.’’

Renteria said Garcia studies video of his plate appearances, his running and defense “every day.”

“He studies everything about his game,’’ he said.

That’s a good thing because right now the Sox don’t have many options after Garcia. Adam Engel, the other center fielder with May at Charlotte, is batting .167. At AA Birmingham, Hunter Jones has been flashy with the glove but is batting .227. And Tilson won’t be ready any time soon.

Avisail trying to get it right

Avisail Garcia lost 15 pounds in the offseason, and while he is leaner, he doesn’t necessarily look faster to Renteria in right field.

“He’s a big man and once he gets going, it’s pretty quick,’’ Renteria said. “He can cover some ground.’’

Garcia has worked at shortening his first stride to help himself get going quicker, Renteria said. If he never becomes more than a below average defender, it won’t be for lack of trying.

“He works very hard at his defensive work,’’ Renteria said.

“He’s doing a lot of litter things that make it look clean.’’

Holland, Gonzalez have case of Blues

Derek Holland and Miguel Gonzalez wore St. Louis Blues jerseys before the game.

“We made a deal with Asche that we’d support his Blues in the playoffs if he continued to watch WWE [professional wrestling] with me,’’ Holland, a Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets fan, said.

“You want to support your teammates, that’s what we’re doing.’’

This and that

Infielder Yoan Moncada, baseball’s No. 2 minor league prospect according to Baseball America, went 3-for-4 for AAA Charlotte Wednesday, raising his average to .330. Moncada, who has five homers and six stolen bases, has been leading off. He is 15-for-38 during a current nine-game hitting streak.

*The four-game series with the Royals concludes at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the Sox’ 23rd game of their first 26 against an AL Central team. The 10-game road trip concludes with three games this weekend in Baltimore, which begins a stretch of 19 of 25 games outside the division.