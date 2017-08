Chain restrictions eased: Stratton Dam to Wisconsin line, goes no-wake

At 9 this morning, the boating closure was changed to a no-wake restriction on the Chain O’Lakes from the Stratton Dam to the Wisconsin Line.

As of now, the boating closure from the Stratton Dam on downstream on the Fox remains in effect.

Click here for formal letter from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Click here for updates from the Fox Waterway Agency.

Click here for the latest updates on river closures (or openings).