Chapman: ‘I was just being truthful’ about use in World Series

TAMPA — Aroldis Chapman hardly is bitter about his time in Chicago last season. Speaking with reporters Wednesday in the New York Yankees’ spring training clubhouse, Chapman said he enjoyed his three-plus months with the Cubs “to the maximum.”

“To be part of a team that won the World Series for the first time in 108 years, it was fantastic,” he said. “It’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Yet in one-on-one comments to the Sun-Times, Chapman, the fireballing left-handed closer who saved 16 regular-season games for the Cubs and four more during the playoffs, was a tad less rah-rah.

After signing with the Yankees in December for five years and $86 million — a record amount for a major league reliever — Chapman was honest with media about how he was used in the World Series by Cubs manager Joe Maddon. He didn’t believe he should have pitched in Game 6, with the Cubs leading comfortably, after he’d recorded eight outs in a monstrous stretch of duty in Game 5.

Aroldis Chapman arrives at the Yankees' spring training complex this week. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Of course, many agree with Chapman that his Game 7 performance — in which he allowed three runs as the Indians tied the game in the eighth inning — was adversely affected by his extended use. But some accused him of being ungracious by saying so publicly.

“I was just being truthful about how I felt. I know how I felt physically at the time,” he told the Sun-Times through an interpreter. “No matter what you do, people will always criticize you one way or another.”

Further, Chapman still doesn’t quite understand why Maddon chose not to turn to some of his other relievers.

“As far as Chicago and the bullpen, they have really good arms out there,” he said. “Maybe now, at least they’ll get their opportunity. But maybe during the World Series they should’ve gotten a chance as well.”

Chapman, two weeks from his 29th birthday, is a fan of the way things are done in the Yankees organization. Think: fewer pajama parties, more formality.

“I like the way things are done here and the teammates I have,” he said. “I like the structure. There’s a lot (more) press, but it’s all right.”

Not that he didn’t enjoy the fun environment with the Cubs. Chapman said he built a few lasting friendships in Chicago and — needless to say — had the ride of his baseball life.

“Game 7 was amazing,” he said. “It was Game 7 — the biggest game of my life.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com