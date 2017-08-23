Charles Oakley delivers on promise to Orr basketball players

Orr Academy basketball players take a peek at the Air Jordan sneakers given to them by Michael Jordan, former NBA player Charles Oakley and Chicago businessman John Kelly. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Retired NBA star Charles Oakley and his friend Chicago businessman John Kelly last winter promised to buy Air Jordans for the Orr Academy High School boys basketball team if they won the state championship.

Orr went on to defeat Mount Carmel for the 2A title in March.

On Wednesday, Oakley and Kelly paid up — with an assist from His Airness.

Oakley and Kelly unofficially adopted the team after reading a Sun-Times series about Orr sitting at the center of violence in the city. They’ve hung out with the boys, talked to them, watched them play and even took them to Bulls games.

“These are kids who love basketball who had never seen the Bulls play live. That’s a tragedy,” said Kelly, owner and president of All-Circo Inc., a lobbying firm.

Kelly and Oakley planned to bring the players together at a River North high-rise where Oakley has a condo for a pep talk before the school year begins. Then they’d surprise them with the Air Jordans.

Oakley shared the plan with his friend Michael Jordan, who, in turn, donated the black Air Jordan 5 Premium shoes and threw in some jerseys too.

But getting high-schoolers together at 10 a.m. for a meeting on a summer day proved difficult. Only Coach Lou Adams showed up. Oakley smiled and shook his head. It doesn’t matter what neighborhood they’re from, he said, “they’re still teenagers.”

Undaunted, the men loaded up their car and drove to the school at 730 N. Pulaski. The coach had issued a stern warning for players to show up ASAP.

They beamed at seeing Oakley and the shoes too.

Oakley feels a kinship with the students, having grown up in a struggling neighborhood in Cleveland. He’s also familiar with the crime-ridden neighborhood that Orr calls home. A favorite barbershop is Ellis Price Barber Shop on Madison Avenue not far from the school.

“I know what they’re going through,” Oakley said of the teens who have seen violence first-hand.

Adams praised Kelly, Oakley and Jordan for their generosity. After the Sun-Times stories ran, he said, “A lot of people said ‘What can we do? What can we do?’ But these guys said they’d do it and they did. It means a lot.”