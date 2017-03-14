Charlie Tilson on injury: ‘It’s killing me’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The reality for Charlie Tilson is harsh.

And painful, in more ways than one.

Given the inside track on being the Opening Day center fielder for the White Sox, a team he grew up rooting for in north suburban Wilmette, Tilson is losing another battle to an injury, this one a stress reaction in his right foot that will land him on the disabled list when the season opens.

“It’s killing me,” Tilson said Tuesday. “I just have to step back and take care of myself. I don’t want to be a negative distraction.”

Tilson hoped time off his foot — he has done very little since the right foot started giving him trouble, believed to be the result of rehabbing his left hamstring — would make things right. But there has been no progress, and now he finds himself in a walking boot. He also has crutches.

“The frustrating part is there are very few ways to expedite that healing,” he said. “I thought the time off would help my leg to recover and give it some life as I started to run again.”

Charlie Tilson. (Photo credit: Ron Vesely)

A second MRI showed no stress fracture, which was good news. It supported the original diagnosis of a stress reaction, but in that stage the bone structure is becoming weaker but does not actually contain a fracture. All Tilson can do now is rest, and be patient.

The disappointment, as you might imagine, was painfully evident as Tilson stood up and talked to reporters Tuesday morning.

“You have look at yourself in the mirror and be honest with yourself,” he said. ” When I was out there I wasn’t necessarily up to speed. My foot trending the way it was, it’s a reality you’ve gotta face.”

Tilson was acquired before the trade deadline last season from the Cardinals in exchange for left-hander Zach Duke.