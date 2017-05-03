Chicago area produces another star receiver in Corey Davis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Chicago area is known for producing offensive lineman, but for the second consecutive draft it’s also where one of the best receivers is from.

Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, who attended local powerhouse Wheaton Warrenville South, is among the best wideouts in the draft.

Davis is following in the footsteps of Laquon Treadwell, a Crete-Monee graduate who starred at Ole Miss before being selected by the Vikings with the 23rd overall pick in last year’s draft.

“I don’t know him personally, but I know of him,” Davis said of Treadwell during the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s a great player. I haven’t really talked to him, but [having] two Chicago receivers that go [in the] first round, that could be pretty good.”

Western Michigan WR Corey Davis. (AP)

Davis, the all-time leader for receiving yards in major college football, might actually be better than Treadwell. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock rated Davis as the best receiver in his first positional rankings.

But even though Davis is projected to be a top-20 pick, his draft stock depends on his health. He didn’t take part in drills at the combine after undergoing surgery six weeks ago to repair to two torn ligaments in his ankle.

Davis’ goal is be at full speed by mid-April. That’s also when he will have private workouts for teams with the draft beginning on April 27.

But Davis, who only will participate in the bench press at Western Michigan’s pro day on March 15, doesn’t think his draft status will be affected too much.

“I don’t think it should because my game tape is not too shabby,” said Davis, whose brother, Titus, is on the Jets. “I’ll be good by mini-camp, so that’s really what matters.”

Davis, who is 6-3 and 213 pounds, seems to have the right mentality to overcome his current predicament. It’s a mentality that dates backs to high school. Despite being a star for Wheaton Warrenville South, Davis didn’t have any major scholarship offers.

“I would say a big thing that separates me from them is my work ethic,” said Davis, the Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year in 2016. “You can ask any one of my coaches or players, my work ethic is something that sets me apart from anyone in the country. I always put in extra work, and that’s probably because I have that chip on my shoulder. I work like I’m the worst receiver in the draft, but my confidence is up there. I know I’m that top guy.”