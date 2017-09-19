Forget stats, these 0-2 Bears have no shot

With this season all but lost, the only question now for the Bears is when does rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky get the call? (Getty Images)

OK, we knew this wasn’t going to start well for the Bears, especially considering the last time coach John Fox won a game in September, Peyton Manning was his quarterback.

But 0-2 for this group of Bears isn’t just a warning sign, it’s a death knell.

Oh, sure, teams can overcome 0-2 starts and make the playoffs. A whopping 12 percent have done it since 2000. Heck, the 2011 Giants dropped their first two and won a Super Bowl, so why all the hand wringing?

Well, these Bears aren’t the 2011 Giants or even the 2017 Chargers, one of this season’s nine 0-2 teams. The Chargers are two missed field goals away from being 2-0.

No, these 0-2 Bears are well on their way to 0-5, 0-6, 0-7 … looking, looking.

Since 2007, the numbers are even more damning for 0-2 teams making the playoffs. Just nine of 83 teams have pulled off the feat, one was the 8-8 Chargers in 2008.

For those who think tanking in the NFL works, you’re probably ecstatic over the Bears start. Draft a big weapon for Mitch Trubisky, who knows, maybe another Kevin White, and we’re all good.

It doesn’t work that way.

While Trubisky may or may not be the leader of the future, he’s going to need a lot more support than just a top draft pick.

True, 11 of the last 17 Super Bowls have been won by quarterbacks named Brady, Manning and Roethlisberger, but each of those players had great coaching and systems around them. The Bears have neither right now.

Sooner or later, the Bears are going to have to see what Trubisky can do. With the Steelers and Packers up next and licking their chops, now is probably not the right time for his coming out party. However, that New Orleans Saints game two days before Halloween can’t get here fast enough.