Chicago Cubs honored by Obama at the White House today, 12:05 CT

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama, with just days left in the White House, will honor the Chicago Cubs, the 2016 World Series champions, at the White House on Monday afternoon.

It’s routine for a championship team to be honored by a president. What’s unusual is that Obama sped up the timetable so he could salute the champs from his adopted home town on his watch.

The event, in the White House East Room at 12:05 pm CT, will be crawling with Chicagoans, starting with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s former chief of staff. Other elected officials from Chicago, White House staffers with Chicago ties and other well-connected Chicago folks are expected.

State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz D-Chicago, is flying in on Monday morning. She told the Sun-Times, “My love for the Cubs is not new, and it’s not a secret. I am just flat out lucky to have Wrigley Field in my district.

“I am still floating on air about the Cubs winning the world series. My admiration for the President is no secret either; seeing President Obama and the Cubs together –It’s a dream come true— I am just over the moon. Pinch me.”

The Ricketts family which owns the Cubs is very political. Parents Joe and Marlene Ricketts are mega donors to Republican candidates and causes. Their four kids are on the Cubs board: Laura Ricketts is a major Democratic donor and fundraiser, active in Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns. Todd Ricketts runs major GOP allied political funds and is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be the Deputy Commerce Secretary. Tom, the board chair, is a conservative and Pete is the GOP governor of Nebraska.

Laura, Todd and Tom are expected at the White House today.

Gordon Wittenmyer, the Sun-Times Cubs writer noted in his story, “With few exceptions (pitcher Jake Arrieta, who had to return home to deal with a family health issue), the Cubs seem unified in their consensus “excitement” over Monday’s visit — and subsequent trip Monday to the nearby Walter Reed military hospital.

“The attendees are expected to include retired catcher David Ross and Cub-turned-Cardinal free agent Dexter Fowler.

“It’s going to be amazing,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “It’s something as a kid [you dream of]. Every championship team gets to go to the White House and meet the president, and we get to go meet a president who’s from Chicago who’s the 44th president. Hopefully, I can somehow give him a jersey with [Rizzo’s No.] 44 on it.”

“Once you’re invited, you go,” said Tom Ricketts.