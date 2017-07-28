Chicago Dogs, new minor-league baseball team, to begin play in 2018

Chicago will soon have a new baseball team in which to sink its teeth.

A new minor-league team is coming to Rosemont and named the Chicago Dogs. The team will play in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and play its games in the new 6,300-seat stadium built at the intersection of Balmoral Ave. and Pearl St. starting in 2018.

The franchise is owned by former Phoenix Coyotes owner Steven Gluckstern and Shawn Hunter, former Coyotes president and president of Anschutz Entertainment Group Sports.

“We wanted a name that captures the spirit and culture of Chicago,” Hunter said in a news release. “It had to be fun and authentic. Ultimately, our goal is to make every day fan appreciation day at the new ballpark in Rosemont.”

The Chicago Dogs’ logo features the colors and six-pointed stars of the city’s flag and was inspired by baseball, hot dog and the city itself.

The team will embark on a city-wide announcement tour today. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., they will parade around the city on a double-decker bus passing out free hot dogs and merchandise. Then they will host a “Hot Dog Happy Hour” from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wiener Circle (2622 N Clark Street). Fans are invited to stop by for $1 hot dog specials.

The question remains whether they will have ketchup available at their concession stands.