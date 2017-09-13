Chicago Dogs strike naming-rights deal for Rosemont park: Impact Field

Impact Field, the new baseball stadium in Rosemont. Home of the Chicago Dogs

The Chicago Dogs, a new independent minor-league baseball team, announced a 12-year naming-rights deal Wednesday with Impact Networking for their new stadium in Rosemont.

The $60 million, 6,300-seat Impact Field is scheduled to open in May and will be the home of team, who will play in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball beginning in 2018.

“This ballpark will offer fans a world-class baseball experience and our partnership with Impact Networking now gives it a world-class name,” said Chicago Dogs co-owner Shawn Hunter.

In addition to baseball, Impact Field will play host to various entertainment events including concerts.