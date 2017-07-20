Chicago Marathon announces deep field for 2017 race

Galen Rupp competes in the Men's 10,000m Final during Day 1 of the 2017 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships at Hornet Stadium on June 22, 2017. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Bank of American Chicago Marathon announced Thursday its deep field for the 40th annual race that will be taking place in October.

Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp and American marathon debut record holder Jordan Hasay will headline the race. The elite field will also include 1984 Olympic gold medalist and 1985 Marathon champion Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Executive race director Carey Pinkowski said he’s excited for this year’s elite match ups.

“Galen and Jordan are huge talents who have the ability to capture podium finishes. The last time we had an American male and female place in the top three together was 1996. And we have a deep field of Americans who can shake things up this year Luke Puskedra, Diego Estrada, Sam Chelanga, Sarah Crouch, Becky Wade and Alia Gray, to name a few,” Pinkowski said. “And Joanie is a legend. To have Joan attempting a record in Chicago allows us the opportunity to celebrate her as an American icon and running legend.”

Rupp and Hasay are at the top of their game. They both recorded a personal-best time at the Boston Marathon in April. Rupp ran the 26.2 mile race in 2:09:58, while Hasay finished in 2:23:00.

Here are the groupings for the American men’s and women’s races:

American men’s field

Galen Rupp: 2:09:58 (Boston, 2017)

Luke Puskedra: 2:10:24 (Chicago, 2015)

Jeffrey Eggleston: 2:10:52 (Gold Coast, AUS 2014)

Aaron Braun: 2:12:54 (Houston, 2015)

Diego Estrada: 2:13:56 (Chicago, 2016)

Andrew Bumbalough: 2:13:58 (Tokyo, 2017)

Sam Chelanga: —

Chris Derrick: Debut

Noah Droddy: Debut

American women’s field

Jordan Hasay: 2:23:00 (Boston, 2017)

Becky Wade: 2:30:41 (Sacramento, 2013)

Dot McMahan: 2:31:48 (Duluth, 2011)

Sarah Crouch: 2:32:44 (Chicago, 2014)

Alia Gray: 2:34:00 (Chicago, 2016)

Michelle Lilienthal: 2:34:50 (St. Paul, 2013)

Danna Herrick: 2:34:53 (Boston, 2017)

Kristen Heckert: 2:39:37 (Chicago, 2016)

